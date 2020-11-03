SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

The Offensive Line Can Succeed Without Tackle Trent Brown

Hikaru Kudo

Looks like my predictions were wrong.

Even with the loss of tackle Trent Brown, the Raiders managed to protect quarterback Derek Carr although he was sacked twice.

The loss of Brown prior to the game was not due to COVID-19. Brown was feeling ill on Sunday. He had air accidentally enter his bloodstream after an IV mishap. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

With the loss of Brown, backup Sam Young started. That activated third-string tackle Brandon Parker for the game.

“When Brandon Parker woke up (on Sunday), he was inactive”, Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “He was not going to be active… Then wouldn’t you know, he is pressed into service early in the game. We are fortunate to have him.”

The Raiders have tried filling the Trent Brown gap before and have struggled. The two victories prior to today’s game without Brown were to the Panthers and Saints respectively.

Those were Week 1 and Week 2 matchups.

But on Sunday, the Silver and Black offensive line became a solid blocking line against the 11th best rushing defense in the NFL.

“You have to give the offensive line, and Tom Cable and Greg Olson a great amount of credit,” Gruden said. “What they have been through the last two weeks is incomprehensible, but I think football people understand what we have been through up front in the last couple ball games is bizarre.”

While dealing with bizarre scenarios such as the last-minute loss of Brown, the Raiders offensive line brought the blocks and protection that they were missing.

Due to this, running back Josh Jacobs was able to run 128 yards on 31 carries.

Carr was able to throw the ball for 112 yards in the windy, sleet and hailed filled game.

The tight margin win in Cleveland proved that the offensive line can still be successful even with the loss of tackle Trent Brown.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Raiderforever
Raiderforever

I'm glad Trent is ok and look forward to seeing him play against the Chargers. Brandon Parker did a real nice job filling in. He should be moved up the depth chart and drop Sam Young to third string.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Game Thread

This is Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cleveland Browns

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Las Vegas Raiders Defeat Cleveland Browns, 16-6

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-6 on a cold, windy day.

Tom LaMarre

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Over Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders got back over .500 by successfully battling the elements in a win over the Cleveland Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Derek Carr Continues to Check Off Criticisms

With a cold weather win under his belt, Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr continues to check off the criticisms of his irrational critics.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Were Successful at Possession in Cleveland

The Raiders controlled the game when it came to possession against Cleveland. It was a major factor in their 16-6 win.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions on the Week 8 matchup between the Raiders and Browns.

Hikaru Kudo

by

tv stream pro

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

The Raiders visit the Browns for Week 8 action. Here's how to watch today's game.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Keys and Prediction for Raiders Versus Browns

Raiders gameday is here, and so are the keys and predictions for the game against the Browns

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Wind, Sleet and Football: The Cleveland Way to Play

It was a midwestern type of football game on the field today. Wind and sleet were both mixed into the equation. The Raiders still beat the Browns 16-6.

Hikaru Kudo

Final Injury Report for Raiders vs. Browns

The final injury report for the Raiders and Browns is here and has multiple starters for both teams listed

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK