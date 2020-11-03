The Offensive Line Can Succeed Without Tackle Trent Brown

Looks like my predictions were wrong.

Even with the loss of tackle Trent Brown, the Raiders managed to protect quarterback Derek Carr although he was sacked twice.

The loss of Brown prior to the game was not due to COVID-19. Brown was feeling ill on Sunday. He had air accidentally enter his bloodstream after an IV mishap. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

With the loss of Brown, backup Sam Young started. That activated third-string tackle Brandon Parker for the game.

“When Brandon Parker woke up (on Sunday), he was inactive”, Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “He was not going to be active… Then wouldn’t you know, he is pressed into service early in the game. We are fortunate to have him.”

The Raiders have tried filling the Trent Brown gap before and have struggled. The two victories prior to today’s game without Brown were to the Panthers and Saints respectively.

Those were Week 1 and Week 2 matchups.

But on Sunday, the Silver and Black offensive line became a solid blocking line against the 11th best rushing defense in the NFL.

“You have to give the offensive line, and Tom Cable and Greg Olson a great amount of credit,” Gruden said. “What they have been through the last two weeks is incomprehensible, but I think football people understand what we have been through up front in the last couple ball games is bizarre.”

While dealing with bizarre scenarios such as the last-minute loss of Brown, the Raiders offensive line brought the blocks and protection that they were missing.

Due to this, running back Josh Jacobs was able to run 128 yards on 31 carries.

Carr was able to throw the ball for 112 yards in the windy, sleet and hailed filled game.

The tight margin win in Cleveland proved that the offensive line can still be successful even with the loss of tackle Trent Brown.

