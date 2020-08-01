Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Tackle Trent Brown

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, I’m moving on to the offensive line with right tackle Trent Brown.

Put a Ring on it

What a story Trent Brown is.

In 2015, Brown was a mere 12 picks away from becoming “Mr. Irrelevant”. But as the seventh round, 244th pick in the 2015 draft, he was selected by the 49ers.

Brown spent three seasons in San Francisco, struggling to get more than six wins in a season during his tenure there.

It probably didn’t help that Brown had to learn to protect a new quarterback every year. In 2015, it was Blaine Gabbert. In 2016, it was Colin Kaepernick. The following year, Jimmy Garoppolo.

At the end of the 2017 season, Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

But just because Brown wasn’t on a winning squad, doesn’t mean he lacks talent.

After his season-ending injury, the 49ers traded Brown to the Patriots with one-year remaining on his contract.

Brown was tasked with protecting veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

In his lone season with the Pats, Brown played in all games that season gave Brady the protection he needed in the pocket and won his first Super Bowl.

Afterward, Brown entered free agency and that’s where he found the Raiders.

The Raiders signed Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract, making Brown the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Brown had another successful season last year, earning himself his first Pro Bowl selection.

Entering his second season with the Raiders, everything on his radar is winning.

“We took strides last year and we’re going to continue to take strides and just put one foot in front of the other,” Brown said via The Fresno Bee. “Even with the additions last year, me being one of them, you can look at those guys and trust the organization . . . to put the right players in place for us to win some games and win championships.”

Brown has the Raider mentality that the late Al Davis looked for in his players.

Perhaps Brown was always destined to be a Raider. It just took him a few years to get here.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter