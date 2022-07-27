Tre'von Moehrig Among NFL's All-Under-25 Team

One of the main benefits the Las Vegas Raiders have going for them is youth.

In the secondary, that starts with safety Tre'von Moehrig, whom Nick Shook of NFL.com named to his All-Under-25 team.

Shook listed two other safeties on the defensive side, -- Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins -- yet felt it was necessary to add a flex spot just for Moehrig.

Shook wrote the following for his argument for Moehrig:

"Moehrig isn't a flex in the strictest sense of the term, but I'm using this spot as a place for a third selection at safety. Moehrig came to the Raiders via a second-round selection in 2021 and immediately stepped into a starting role opposite Johnathan Abram, playing all 17 games and recording his first interception in a Week 6 win over the AFC West rival Broncos. Moehrig's yet to catapult himself into stardom, but he's only been in the league for a year. I expect him to continue on his upward trend toward becoming a marquee name in a city filled with them."

The TCU product recorded a combined 55 tackles and six passes defensed in his rookie campaign with the Silver and Black.

Other notable AFC West members to make the team included Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, along with Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey.

Moehrig was the only player on defense to represent the division.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, 24, did not make the team. Instead it was edge rushers Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers who had the honors.

Moehrig will be facing some high expectations going into the 2022 season. After just one NFL season, he has the responsibility of taking more of a leadership stance in the Raiders' secondary. We'll see if Moehrig can continue to build off of what was an admirable first season.

The 23-year-old safety was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started every game as a rookie for Las Vegas.

