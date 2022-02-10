Raiders Season Review: Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie safety looks like a keeper after a productive first season

Widely considered to be the best safety prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was a surprise that Trevon Moehirg ended up lasting into the middle of the second round.

The Las Vegas Raiders ended up taking full advantage, trading up to take the former TCU standout.

It proved to be a wise investment, as Moehrig immediately stepped into a starting role for the Raiders defense.

Moehrig started all 17 games last season, tying for sixth on the team in tackles with 55, along with one interception and six other pass breakups.

His ability in coverage was what stood out most coming out of college, and it showed this season in Vegas.

Moehrig allowed only 14 completions on 24 targets, holding opposing quarterbacks to a manageable 92.5 rating.

It was good enough for him to finish with Pro Football Focus's 16th best coverage grade among safeties.

That play contributed to Moehrig being named to the Professional Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team.

Even after only one season, it's clear that the Raiders got one of the best steals in the draft last year in Moehrig.

If he can continue his play from last season, with the potential to improve even more, he'll be a long-standing building block in the Raiders secondary.

That will take on even more importance as new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham looks to keep up the improvements the Raiders made last season on defense.

Having a reliable hand to patrol the backend like Moehrig will make that a lot easier, and give them the best chance to take another step forward.

