Skip to main content
Player(s)
Trey McBride, Darren Waller, Foster Moreau
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Colorado State Rams

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Trey McBride, Colorado State

The 2022 NFL Draft's best tight end prospect is trey McBride of Colorado State who could be a Las Vegas Raider

On the surface, the Las Vegas Raiders seem set at the tight end position with Pro Bowler Darren Waller and backup Foster Moreau. 

Moreau, though, is in the last year of his contract, and new Coach Josh McDaniels has coached offenses that featured multiple starting-caliber tight ends in the past. 

That could lead the Raiders to look at the position in this year's draft, and if they do, they'll likely start with Colorado State's Trey McBride. 

He's coming off being the primary playmaker for the Rams with 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown. 

McBride has the speed to be able to be a legitimate threat going down the seams, presenting a big target over the middle for quarterbacks to rely on. 

He has experience running a diverse route tree, knowing how to leverage his frame in man coverage and find the soft spots against zones. 

McBride has good hands and can make tough catches in traffic, recording 17 contested receptions last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's also a willing blocker but doesn't have the length of play strength to be able to sustain blocks consistently. 

McBride isn't the most dynamic athlete, not being as effective in making plays after the catch or when lining up as a true receiver. 

His lack of length can be a problem in the red zone, where the lack of scoring can be found just from having one touchdown last year. 

Even so, McBride has all of the tools to be a reliable tight end and consistent seam stretcher at the next level. 

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Colorado State Rams
Colorado State Rams

37ed8b7f54cc4b539c11418aadef598c(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

By Jairo Alvarado1 hour ago
USATSI_17811482_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels: Raiders an Opportunity He Couldn’t Pass Up

By Hikaru Kudo2 hours ago
Zay Jones First Down
The Black Hole+

A Look at 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Unrestricted Free Agents

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.13 hours ago
USATSI_17656641_168390101_lowres
News

Darren Waller Prepares For Next Chapter

By Aidan Champion21 hours ago
USATSI_17205228_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Khalil Shakir, Boise State

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 10, 2022
c3f3a521c7fc418297b3290ca7a1a77a(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Mykael Wright, Oregon Ducks

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17811491_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels: We Have to Understand the Language First

By Hikaru KudoMar 10, 2022
f15a091736bc4a03b7da232f1f208796(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Bubba Bolden, Miami Hurricanes

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 9, 2022