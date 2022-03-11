Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Trey McBride, Colorado State

The 2022 NFL Draft's best tight end prospect is trey McBride of Colorado State who could be a Las Vegas Raider

On the surface, the Las Vegas Raiders seem set at the tight end position with Pro Bowler Darren Waller and backup Foster Moreau.

Moreau, though, is in the last year of his contract, and new Coach Josh McDaniels has coached offenses that featured multiple starting-caliber tight ends in the past.

That could lead the Raiders to look at the position in this year's draft, and if they do, they'll likely start with Colorado State's Trey McBride.

He's coming off being the primary playmaker for the Rams with 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown.

McBride has the speed to be able to be a legitimate threat going down the seams, presenting a big target over the middle for quarterbacks to rely on.

He has experience running a diverse route tree, knowing how to leverage his frame in man coverage and find the soft spots against zones.

McBride has good hands and can make tough catches in traffic, recording 17 contested receptions last season.

He's also a willing blocker but doesn't have the length of play strength to be able to sustain blocks consistently.

McBride isn't the most dynamic athlete, not being as effective in making plays after the catch or when lining up as a true receiver.

His lack of length can be a problem in the red zone, where the lack of scoring can be found just from having one touchdown last year.

Even so, McBride has all of the tools to be a reliable tight end and consistent seam stretcher at the next level.

