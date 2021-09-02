September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Raiders Announce Practice Squad Additions

After cutting the roster down to the required 53 players, the Las Vegas Raiders added 15 to their practice squad.
Author:
Publish date:

After cutting their roster down to the required 53 players for the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders have already begun getting some of those cuts back. 

Such is the case when the team added 15 players to its practice squad on Wednesday. 

These are players who likely just missed out on being on the main roster to open the season. 

Multiple players, like running back Trey Ragas, were able to show themselves well in the preseason. 

Ragas led the Raiders in carries during the three-game preseason, totaling 28 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He was also one of the team's more targeted receivers, having 8 catches for 59 yards. 

Wide receiver Dillon Stoner saw game action and was noted as being a standout in training camp, so much so that he was battling veterans like John Brown to make the roster. 

Center Jimmy Morrissey was the team's seventh-round pick this year and was previously mentioned by head coach Jon Gruden as having a chance to make the roster.

Other players like defensive end Kendall Vickers have already played in regular-season games for the Raiders but couldn't make the main roster this time around. 

If the Raiders have any injuries during the season, it's likely these players will be the first up in filling in the roster. 

It gives the Raiders the opportunity to still keep and develop a potential diamond in the rough. 

It also means they feel these players can fill a role if necessary, which now in a 17-game season becomes more important than ever.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin

USATSI_16651097_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Announce Practice Squad Additions

Lamar Jackson Derek Carr
News

The Threat of Lamar Jackson in Week 1

USATSI_16582962_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders GM Mike Mayock Makes Expectations Clear

USATSI_15699523_168390101_lowres
News

Break-Out Candidate: Tre'von Moehirg

USATSI_16467928_168390101_lowres
News

WR John Brown Released by Raiders

jon gruden 0000
News

Raiders Reach 53-Man Roster

Gerald McCoy TC 21 11
News

Gerald McCoy: An Important Key to Raiders Success

USATSI_15122087_168390101_lowres
News

Break-Out Candidate: Foster Moreau