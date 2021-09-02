Raiders Announce Practice Squad Additions

After cutting the roster down to the required 53 players, the Las Vegas Raiders added 15 to their practice squad.

After cutting their roster down to the required 53 players for the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders have already begun getting some of those cuts back.

Such is the case when the team added 15 players to its practice squad on Wednesday.

These are players who likely just missed out on being on the main roster to open the season.

Multiple players, like running back Trey Ragas, were able to show themselves well in the preseason.

Ragas led the Raiders in carries during the three-game preseason, totaling 28 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He was also one of the team's more targeted receivers, having 8 catches for 59 yards.

Wide receiver Dillon Stoner saw game action and was noted as being a standout in training camp, so much so that he was battling veterans like John Brown to make the roster.

Center Jimmy Morrissey was the team's seventh-round pick this year and was previously mentioned by head coach Jon Gruden as having a chance to make the roster.

Other players like defensive end Kendall Vickers have already played in regular-season games for the Raiders but couldn't make the main roster this time around.

If the Raiders have any injuries during the season, it's likely these players will be the first up in filling in the roster.

It gives the Raiders the opportunity to still keep and develop a potential diamond in the rough.

It also means they feel these players can fill a role if necessary, which now in a 17-game season becomes more important than ever.

