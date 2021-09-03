Three Raider Standouts From Preseason

As the NFL preseason has come to a close, Las Vegas Raiders Trey Ragas, Nathan Peterman, and Max Richardson made big strides.

Trey Ragas

Ragas might be further down on the current depth chart, but he proved this preseason that he has worth that can be utilized on this team.

The 24-year-old rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries and also found the end zone in the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He also added 20 receiving yards on three catches.

The following week against the Los Angeles Rams, Ragas punched a 1-yard run into the end zone for the Raiders’ first score of the game.

In the final preseason game on Sunday, he once again led the team in rushing yards with 39.

Nathan Peterman

Surely Peterman won’t be anticipated to be playing any impactful minutes this season, but he deserves a lot of credit for his performances in this year’s preseason.

Against the Seahawks, Peterman completed an impressive 29-of-39 passes, ultimately finishing with 246 passing yards and only one interception.

His Week 2 preseason outing was not nearly his best, as he threw two interceptions and completed only 16 passes.

Week 3 wasn’t much of an improvement. He only completed two more passes than the previous game and had one less interception.

Regardless, the quarterback showed what he can bring to the table if there ever comes a situation where his number is called on.

Max Richardson

There were a number of players who shined on defense throughout the preseason, and Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley should be thrilled with the prospects that will be taking the field in Week 1. But the only defensive player to crack double-digit tackles for Las Vegas in any preseason game was rookie Max Richardson.

The linebacker progressed in every preseason game, going from two tackles to five to a team-best 11 tackles in the final preseason game.

The preseason is about making improvement, and Richardson did just that as he looks to move up on the depth chart.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin