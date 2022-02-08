Raiders Draft Prospect: Treylon Burks

The Arkansas wideout has some of the best tools in the draft at his position but will need refinement on his fundamentals.

In helping to get the Arkansas Razorbacks to their best overall season since 2011, junior wide receiver Treylon Burks established himself as one of the SEC's premier pass catchers.

Burks came through as an explosive playmaker in 2021, racking up career highs with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

His yardage, touchdown and YPC totals all ranked in the top-five in the SEC last season.

Burks is a classic, big-bodied receiver measuring in at 6-3 and 225 pounds, and was used all over the formation in Arkansas's offense.

He probably will project as a primary outside receiver going forward, as his speed is arguably the best that this year's class of wideouts has to offer.

Burks' large hands create a sizable catch radius, and it helps he's shown the ability to make difficult receptions.

His speed also helps make Burks dangerous on screens or in racking up big yards after the catch numbers.

There are aspects of fundamental play that he will need to work on, though, if he wants to succeed at the pro level.

Burks has a tendency to lose focus and effort when blocking or if the ball isn't coming his way, something that won't be tolerated by a rookie in the pros.

Burks also isn't considered to be the most refined route runner, needing to work on coming out of his breaks better.

He might be more of a raw talent than some of the other top receivers in this class, but if a team like the Las Vegas Raiders can corral that talent, then Burks could become a very productive downfield weapon.

