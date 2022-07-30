Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 5

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking at the best safeties on the Raiders schedule.

There's an argument that New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu's play has slipped in recent years.

Mathieu's PFF ratings have gone from being well above average to being more toward the middle of the pack in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

They might have, but that doesn't mean Mathieu still doesn't rank among the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL.

Mathieu still is capable of operating at any safety spot, having the range to patrol center field and the physicality to play in the box.

He had three or more interceptions each of the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two of those seasons ended with Mathieu being named a First-Team All-Pro, including when he served as one of the team's biggest leaders on their way to a Super Bowl title in 2019.

Mathieu's true value, though, came from being much more than a normal safety, though, being capable of lining up all over the field.

He's lined up at slot cornerback on more than 200 snaps each of the last seven years, and has proven to be an effective blitzer with 10 career sacks.

According to PFF, Mathieu's run defense has suffered in recent years, ranking near dead-last in that category last season.

He still finished among the best safeties in terms of coverage ability, which still is probably the most valuable skill for him to have going forward.

That's why the Saints signed him this offseason, to use him as that versatile chess piece that they can put on a variety of offensive players.

The Raiders have certainly felt that effect over the last three years, with Mathieu racking up 18 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries against the silver and black.

Raiders fans can take solace in knowing they won't have to worry about seeing Mathieu twice a year anymore, but they'll still have to deal with his game-breaking ability one more time this season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin