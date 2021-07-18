Raiders Opposing WR's No.1: Tyreek Hill

Few are as fast and as deadly as the Kansas City Chiefs top wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who will test the revamped Las Vegas Raiders secondary.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

We now are ready to preview the top wide receiver the Raiders will match up with, and it shouldn't come as any surprise who comes in at No. 1.

The Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill has turned into one of the NFL's best game-breaking talents.

His nickname, "Cheetah," doesn't lie after all. Hill's speed is the perfect complement to quarterback Patrick Mahomes' cannon arm.

That partnership has led to his best seasons, including last year when he had 87 receptions for 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdown catches.

Hill has been no lower than 23rd on Pro Football Focus' wide receiver rankings since he entered the league, including two top-10n finishes.

He's also been a weapon the Chiefs have used out of the backfield and in the return game, making him a player teams need to track at all times.

Leading the league in scrimmage yards per touch in two of the last three seasons makes that very clear.

There are few other players who are as creative and dangerous as Hill when the ball is in their hands.

The Raiders saw this themselves last year when Hill had 11 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in their second meeting with the Chiefs in Las Vegas, where Kansas City won.

It will take a perfectly executed game plan to stop Hill, which will only be harder for the Raiders since they have to see him twice a season.

