A Unique Bond Between Raiders Rich Bisaccia and Maxx Crosby

Interim Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator RIch Bisaccia has held an unique bond with defensive end Maxx Crosby since he arrived to the Raiders organization.

It’s always the behind-the-scenes relationships that can come into play on game day.

With the Las Vegas Raiders officially a game under the books with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, both Bisaccia and third-year defensive end Maxx Crosby has talked about their unique bond with each other.

"Coach Bisaccia has been incredible my whole time for the Raiders," Crosby said. "He took me under his wing since I got there.”

“If I needed literally anything – talking about life, talking about football, talking about anything – he was always there for me. So I can't say enough good things about him. I'm just happy we got the win for him."

While the win was ultimately for the Raiders, the thought for getting the win for a coach, albeit someone who has stood next to and been by a player’s side is huge.

Bisaccia returned the favor to Crosby, noting how he is inspiring to the team.

"We've all got a chance to watch him (Maxx Crosby) practice and mature over the years that he's been here," Bisaccia said. "We loved him coming out of the draft and he's had a big influence on me as well.”

“A lot of things that he's gone through and conversations that we've had; they've helped me grow as a man, they've helped me grow as a father and husband, and I know he's doing that with a lot of other guys.”

“Him and Darren Waller, the story they have, the people they're helping; it's inspiring to all of us. So, he's awful kind with his words but he's done it to me as much as I may have done it to him."