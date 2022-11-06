Raiders Upgrade CB Nickell Robey-Coleman From Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad, the club announced on Twitter Saturday.

Robey-Coleman played in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, having taken the field for only two special teams snaps in the loss.

The 10-year NFL veteran was signed by Las Vegas following its Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, Robey-Coleman made a total of four tackles in his lone game with the Detroit Lions.

Prior to his stint in Detroit, the cornerback made seven starts in 15 games for the Philadelphia Eagles, having made 44 combined tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and one fumble recovered.

From 2017 to 2019, Robey-Coleman made eight starts in 47 games with the Los Angeles Rams. He made 122 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, 20 passes defensed and three interceptions during his time with the Rams.

Robey-Coleman began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, where he played four seasons.

During that time, he registered 168 combined tackles, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, 28 passes defensed, three interceptions and two touchdowns.

Robey-Coleman played every game for Buffalo during his time with the club, having made 15 starts.

Buffalo signed the cornerback as an undrafted free agent out of USC.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.