Raiders to Compete in 2022 'Battle For Vegas' Softball Event

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a softball charity event in July.

The third annual Battle For Vegas Softball Charity Event presented by Dollar Loan Center between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Monday, July 18.

The Raiders will be led by team captain Josh Jacobs, while the Golden Knights will be led by Reilly Smith, who has held his role as team captain for all three years of the event.

Team Jacobs will consist of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Johnathan Abram, tight end Darren Waller, linebacker Denzel Perryman, linebacker Jayon Brown, tight end Foster Moreau, punter A.J. Cole and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Team Smith will be made up of various Golden Knights stars, including forward Jonathan Marchessault, forward William Karlsson, right-winger Keegan Kolesar, defenseman Zach Whitecloud, and defenseman Nicolas Hague, goaltender Logan Thompson, center Jack Eichel, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with funds being dealt with nonprofits Communities in Schools of Nevada and the Maximum Hope Foundation.

Communities in Schools of Nevada is the state's leading dropout prevention organization that serves more than 80,000 students. The Maximum Hope Foundation provides assistance for families who are struggling with supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.

Since its inaugural game in 2019, the Battle For Vegas Softball Charity Event has raised more than $350,000 for local charities.

The event will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark. The ballpark is home to the Las Vegas Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, the Las Vegas Aviators, an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. It is located in downtown Summerlin, just south of the Golden Knights' practice facility, City National Arena.

The evening will begin with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m. This will be followed by the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. The event will end with a firework show at about 9 p.m.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be sung by retired Naval Petty Officer First Class General Wilson of St. Louis. There will be a flyover with a special appearance from Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose.

Tickets are now on sale, with general ticket prices starting at $35. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

