The Las Vegas Raiders are one of six NFL teams with new head coaches to have begun their voluntary off-season workouts on Monday.

Teams with new head coaches are allowed to start their off-season workouts earlier than the rest. Monday marks the first official day of Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels’ association with an organized player event.

Each NFL club is permitted to host a nine-week voluntary off-season program. According to NFL.com, as stated in Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the program is separated into three phases:

“Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

“Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as ‘perfect play drills,’ and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.”

Phase Three allows for teams to “conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.”

While the workouts are voluntary, several of the Raiders' star players were already itching to get started on Monday.

Per the Raiders' Twitter, participants included quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and new additions in edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams.

It seems a lot of the team is already on the same page regarding their commitment to off-season training.

Las Vegas was joined by the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as franchises to begin their voluntary workouts on Monday.

Before this week, clubs to have begun workouts include the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants.

The Raiders’ voluntary minicamp will go from April 25-27. It will be followed by OTA offseason workouts from May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, and June 13-14. The mandatory minicamp will run from June 7-9.

