Preview:  Washington Football Team's Offense vs. Raiders Defense

The Washington Football Team's offense has seen improvement during their three-game winning streak but now faces an emerging Las Vegas Raiders.

In winning its third straight game on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team's offense didn't exactly light up the scoreboard.

Even so, their effectiveness on offense has been a big key during their streak, finding a balanced approach that has allowed them to dominate the time of possession.

In each of Washington's last three games, it has held the ball for at least 35 minutes or more, being able to run about 20 or more plays than its opponents.

Committing to running the football has been a big reason for this, as second-year running back Antonio Gibson has received a lot of touches.

Gibson is coming off having 36 touches on Monday, totaling 29 carries for a season-high 111 yards and seven catches.

It probably isn't a coincidence that quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been playing his best football in this stretch as a result.

In his last three games, Heinicke has completed an average of 77 percent of his passes, with five touchdowns and only one interception.

Heinicke is not short of weapons, with tight end Logan Thomas making his return and playing for the first time since September to go along with wide receivers Terry McLaurin and DeAndre Carter.

All of this isn't even mentioning Washington's offensive line, where all of the starters are ranked well above average by Pro Football Focus.

It's an offense that that could give the Las Vegas Raiders a lot of problems, especially on the ground.

The Raiders run defense is only 25th in the league, and if Washington can continue to run up the time of possession, there won't be much the Raiders can do.

