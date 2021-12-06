Recap From Raiders 17-15 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't overcome a slow start and came up short in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders had more rest than the Washington Football Team heading into Sunday, you couldn't tell by the way the Raiders were playing out of the gate.

Washington would score on its first drive on a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas.

Running back Antonio Gibson had 22 yards on his first carry, setting the tone for what would be a productive first half averaging 5 yards a carry.

It allowed Washington to run up the time of possession, dominating the ball and not allowing the Raiders offense many opportunities.

When the Raiders did have the ball, they were forced to settle for a number of short gains.

Quarterback Derek Carr was never able to find a consistent rhythm, rarely finding anyone for consistent plays outside of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow the whole game.

It led to the Raiders facing a 14-6 deficit in the fourth quarter, but in the final frame, the Raiders finally were able to find some life.

The Raiders took advantage of multiple Washington penalties to get to the one-yard line where Josh Jacobs was able to punch it in.

The Raiders couldn't get the two-point conversion, and after what could've been a game-changing interception by cornerback Nate Hobbs, the Raiders only could settle for a field goal and a 15-14 lead.

It wouldn't be enough, as Washington would make a final drive, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke making multiple big throws, to kick a field goal and take the lead.

The Raiders wouldn't do anything on their last drive and would lose the game, 17-15, to Washington.

Washington was just able to play their game better than the Raiders, and their defense continued to play more like the unit from last season.

The Raiders season now enters a perilous state, where they can't afford another loss if they stand to have any chance of making the playoffs.

