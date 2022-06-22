Week 1 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

In Week 1, the Raiders are up against division rival Chargers, who stocked up on veteran defensive players to improve their defense.

With the regular season just a couple months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 1 gets started on a high note against division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a rematch of last year’s wildcard game where Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson booted a 47-year field goal with time running out in overtime to secure the victory for the Silver and Black.

The Chargers are coming into this season with improved players on their team.

Major Offseason Moves for the Chargers

The Chargers were busy with offseason moves to improve their team.

First and foremost, they grabbed All-Pro outside linebacker and one-time Raider Khalil Mack via a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.

Mack posted eight tackles including seven solo tackles, one assist and one sack last season against the Raiders.

The duo of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa and Mack will be a dangerous threat to the Silver and Black’s offensive line.

The Chargers also added former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson during free agency in a five-year $85 million deal including $40 million guaranteed.

Since 2018, Jackson is the NFL leader in interceptions with 25.

Jackson will be joining All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. in the secondary.

They also re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract including $40 million guaranteed.

The Chargers needed veteran additions, especially defensively, after ranking 29th in the league when it came to points allowed per game. Los Angeles allowed 27 points per game last season.

The addition of Mack and Jackson is surely to help the Chargers out which makes it that much harder for any opponent going up against them.

With it being the first real test for the Silver and Black under the Josh McDaniels era, this is going to a tough start to the beginning of their 2022 campaign.

Week 1 will start to tell if the Chargers investments worked out for them.

