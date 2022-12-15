Week 15: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders can bounce back defensively this Sunday against the struggling New England Patriots offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are hosting the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for their Week 15 matchup.

There’s a lot at stake for the Raiders and first year head coach Josh McDaniels, who are not completely eliminated from playoff contention, despite their disappointing season.

His defense will go up against a struggling Patriots offense that seems disconnected between the players and coaches.

Patriots Pass Offense

The Patriots pass offense is currently ranked 24th in the league with an average of 319.6 yards per game, while the Raiders defense are only allowing 254.5 passing yards a game.

While they have rotated quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, Jones stills seems to be the option going forward.

The Raiders defense can utilize this game as a way to bounce back from last week's breakdown.

Stop their Surging Rookies

Despite the slow start last week, the Patriots' offense received a spark from their rookies.

Due to injuries, a group of young players picked up the slack and helped the Patriots find some hope offensively.

The Raiders defense can not allow rookies; Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong Jr. make any big contributions on offense.

Limit the weapons and the Raiders will come up with a win on Sunday.

The Raiders will host the Patriots back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

