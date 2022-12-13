Week 15: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a tough New England Patriots defense that could put up points.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are facing a ferocious New England Patriots (7-6) defense that can put up points on their own.

Raiders first year head coach Josh McDaniels will see his former team for the second time this year, previously played during the preseason where he was victorious.

As Week 15 comes around, McDaniels will have to find a way to score over his former team, who currently lead the league in points off turnovers.

Points, No Problem for Patriots Defense

For the second consecutive game, the Patriots defense have scored off turnovers and they will be looking to extend that streak against a rollercoaster Raiders offense that has had their fair share of struggles.

Their 21 takeaways (13 interceptions and eight forced fumbles), are the fifth most by any team heading into Week 15 of the regular season.

They just don’t cause turnovers, they convert them into points.

The Patriots have scored 92 points off turnovers this season, which leads the NFL.

This is an area where the Raiders will have to be careful when facing the Patriots.

Pass Blocking is Key in Developing the Offense

Aside from the turnovers, the Patriots defense has generated the third most sacks in the league (45).

Linebacker Matt Judon is tied for the most sacks this season with 14.5, while fellow linebacker Josh Uche is right behind him with 10 sacks.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will face a pass rush that can get to the quarterback quickly, which means the Raiders offensive line has to do a great job protecting him.

The Raiders rushing attack may deviate some of the pressure of the pass rush but as we saw last week, the passing attack has to complement the rush in order for the Raiders to leave this game with a win.

The Raiders will host the Patriots back home at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

