Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) first injury report was released on Tuesday in preparation for their Primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field).

Although the Raiders did not practice on Tuesday, the team estimated the participation of the players who were listed on the report.

The Silver and Black currently have three members of the offensive line listed as non-participants; tackle Jackson Barton (back), and guards Dylan Parham (knee) and Alex Bars, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury.

Running back Zamir White (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) were also listed as non-participants on Tuesday’s report.

Three players were listed as limited participants; linebacker Darien Butler, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who has been inactive since Week 13 with a fibula injury.

The Raiders only full participant was guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist).

As for the Steelers, they also did not practice on Tuesday but received good news as their starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and is listed as a full participant on the report.

Defensive back Josh Jackson (ankle) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) were the other two listed as full participants.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), running back Najee Harris (hip), full back Derek Watt (ankle) and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) were listed as limited.

Safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) was the only player listed as a non-participant on the report who is actually dealing with an injury.

While defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi were both listed as (Not Injury Related-Rest).

That game against the Steelers kicks off on Saturday Dec. 24th, at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network on Christmas Eve.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.