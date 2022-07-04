Week 16 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

In Week 16, the Raiders travel to the Pittsburgh Steelers to take on a team with a new quarterback.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 16 takes the Raiders on their final road trip to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Quarterback(s) in Town

The Pittsburgh Steelers made some quarterback acquisitions this offseason after veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called it a career.

The eye-catching grab in the first round of this year’s draft for the Steelers was snagging quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett comes for a 2021 campaign setting an ACC single-season record with 42 touchdown passes. He threw just 39 touchdowns from 2017 to 2020 combined.

The guy’s good and was a hot topic coming into the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, the major grab in the quarterback room the Steelers made was acquiring quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the offseason.

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.3 million contract including a $5.25 million signing bonus.

While Trubisky went just 29-21 with the Chicago Bears between 2017 to 2020 and saw very limited playing time with the Buffalo Bills last season, the Steelers have put some money and commitment into him.

It also seems like Trubisky will be starting this season after offensive guard Kevin Dotson told the media back in May, “They pretty much said it already that Mitch is going to be number one. We're going to take what we get. We don't really care who's behind us when it comes down to it. We're going to play hard regardless of who's behind us.”

However, that’s just Week 1. When Week 16 comes around, who knows who will be under center?

Either way, the Raiders' defense needs to attack this offensive line and apply pressure on the quarterback, whether it be Trubisky or Pickett.

