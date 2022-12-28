Week 17: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will host the number one defense this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) have a tough slate this weekend as they host the number one defense in the league, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders, who’s playoff chances are still alive ‘mathematically’, know it’s going to take more than a miracle for it to happen, but if they do, here are a few things the offense will need to do to win this game.

Limit the Defensive Player of the Year Frontrunner

The Raiders offensive line will have to find a way to limit the 49ers defensive MVP, defensive end Nick Bosa, who is being considered as the frontrunner of this year’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

A major contributor to a defense that is currently ranked first in the league in total yards allowed (4,355 yards).

He currently leads the league in sacks (17.5) and has recorded at least one sack in 12 of the 14 games this season.

Most of the defense's success has come in stopping the run, which they’re also ranked first, allowing an average of 3.3 yards a carry.

“They're fundamentally sound, they play fast, they play hard. Their effort is one of the best in the league and I think it shows up in situational football. They’re top in the league in pretty much almost every category,” said Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Tuesday.

Ball Hawks on the Field

Safety Talanoa Hufanga may have given up two touchdown receptions last week but I’m sure defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will not allow that to happen again.

His defensive scheme has put his players in position to excel across the field, and another area the Raiders need to be extra careful this Sunday is the turnover battle.

The Niners rank fourth in takeaways with 24 with 15 interceptions and two pick sixes.

With that in mind, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has thrown nine interceptions in the last five games and leads the league in interceptions with 14.

His future with the Raiders is being questioned, and so this weekend can determine if the Raiders will ride it out with Carr or give someone else a chance.

Whichever decision the coaching staff makes, the Raiders are going against a defense that loves to play aggressive and cause turnovers.

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West title and a spot in the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting their eight win in a row and potentially meaning their ninth in a row.

The Raiders will face the 49ers next Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

