Week 18: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has a chance of stopping rivals from reaching the top seed in the conference.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) have a chance to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) from reaching the top spot at the AFC standings and a first round bye this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

As the season comes to a close, Las Vegas will be hoping to have another encore performance from quarterback Jarrett Stidham and bring hope to a team that has had a disastrous season thus far.

Chiefs Tentative Secondary

The Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and his offense put up a total of 500 yards of offense against the number one defense in the league last week.

This weekend, his offense has a chance to do the same against a secondary that made Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson look like the MVP he was once before.

The matchup to see here is whether the Chiefs will match up cornerback L’Jarius Sneed or rookie Trent McDuffie on wide receiver Davante Adams and who will cover tight end Darren Waller who both looked unstoppable last week.

Chiefs Run Defense

The Chiefs run defense has allowed six 100-yard games in the last seven games.

The last time these two teams met in week five, the Raiders ran past the Chiefs for 155 rushing yards.

The player to keep an eye here is the Chiefs leading tackler linebacker Nick Bolton, who also ranks second in the league in tackles with 165 (100 solo).

The Silver and Black will need to contain him and allow the rushing game to develop and prevent the game to be one-dimensional.

The Raiders will close out the season at home at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and it can be seen on ABC/ESPN.

