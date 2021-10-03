October 3, 2021
How to Watch Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

How to watch the Week 4 Raiders at Chargers Monday Night Football matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2002. They head to the west coast to battle the Los Angeles Chargers, looking to extend their win streak.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: ESPN

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PDT/8:15 PM EDT

ESPN is the host of tomorrow’s primetime game on Monday Night Football. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

News

