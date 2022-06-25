Skip to main content

Week 4 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

In Week 4, the Raiders matchup against division rival Broncos, who are betting money on quarterback Russell Wilson.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 4 brings the Silver and Black back to Allegiant Stadium to host division rival Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson Difference

It’s simple. A major blockbuster trade during the offseason. 

Long-time Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been traded to the Broncos.

In return, the Broncos sent Seattle two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, a fifth-round draft pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

This is a major investment for the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are betting on Wilson. Hall of Fame quarterback Payton Manning, who last took the Broncos to the playoffs by winning Super Bowl 50, talked about Wilson’s arrival to Denver.

"I mean, look, obviously when you play quarterback in the NFL there are certain expectations. I think Russell, (has) high expectations for themselves," Manning said at the annual 'Manning Passing Camp' on Friday. "(He) wants to work together with the team, get on the same page and want to help the team win and do their part.”

“It's a new chapter for him,” Manning said. “Broncos fans and players are hungry -- we've been in a little bit of a drought the past few years and it's time to get the Broncos back to where they're supposed to be."

In Wilson’s career, he has appeared in the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle including a Super Bowl win in 2013.

Broncos fans will be hoping Wilson will bring the team back to the playoffs. 

Considering the fact that the Broncos lost the Raiders both times they met last year, we’ll have to see if Wilson is the offensive game-changer needed to beat the Raiders' defense.

