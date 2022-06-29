Week 9 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 9 sees the Raiders travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are betting on their defense big time this season.

With the regular season just a couple of months away, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will preview all the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 9 sees the Raiders continue their road trip to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars Betting on Their Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars are betting on their defense this season.

At least that’s according to some of their regular reporters.

“They might be pretty good on defense – not marginally improved, or a little better,” Frank Frangie, radio voice of the Jaguars said via Jaguars.com. “But legitimately good on defense. I have a good feeling about that group. Fast, athletic and tough. Maybe not super deep yet, but the frontline guys have a real chance.”

“This defense is a lot better on paper than it has been,” Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax Sports Director said. “The sacks and turnovers have to come, but they should happen more frequently with the players now on the roster.”

“The defensive front seven is much improved,” Ashlyn Sullivan, digital reporter and host said. “Truthfully, it seems like it happened overnight with free agency and the draft; you suddenly look at this defensive line and are impressed with the names you see. The Jaguars are way bigger up front and should be able to be much more dominant in the run game. The linebacker core is impressive and we haven't even seen them in pads yet. The defense should be night and day from what we saw a year ago.”

But perhaps John Oehser, senior writer at jaguars.com said it best.

The defensive front seven, particularly the linebackers,” Oehser said. “But the Jaguars' linebackers – Josh Allen and Travon Walker outside, Devin Lloyd and Foye Oluokun inside – are blue-chip and highly-productive players. This group should be stouter and more disruptive, which should keep the Jaguars in more games. If this group makes the defense three or four points a game better – and if it can raise its turnovers from last season's nine to the high teens – that could make the difference in four or five games.”

So yeah, the Raiders' task is pretty simple. The offense needs to beat the Jaguars' new defense.

