Week Eight: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) are on the road for week eight of the 2022 NFL season.

They’re going against a New Orleans Saints team that sits at (2-5) and is currently in the process of finding that stability they had for years.

As the Raiders get ready to take on the Saints at the Caesars Superdome, they’ll be looking at a few defensive matchups that could help them leave the Big Easy with a victory.

Passing Game:

First matchup for the defense is stopping the Saints rookie wide receiver, Chris Olave.

The speedster wide receiver has racked up 32 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be looking to add to his numbers as he prepares to become the Saints No.1 target once again.

Both starting receivers Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas are out this Sunday, so it leaves the door open for Olave to be the main target.

Limiting him would be a major blow on the struggling Saints offense.

Turnover Margin:

The Raiders defense is going against a Saints offense ranked dead last on the turnover margin (-10).

The Saints have thrown for 9 interceptions and fumble a league high seven times this season.

Only three other teams have nine or more interceptions (Patriots, Steelers and Colts).

The Raiders should expose the passing game with their dynamic pass rush and force the Saints quarterback to cause turnovers.

Slowing the Saints passing game should be the priority if the Silver and Black plan on leaving the Big Easy with a win on Sunday.

