Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are back on the road this Sunday as they travel to the Mile High with an opportunity to sweep divisional rival, the Denver Broncos (3-6).

The Raiders picked up their first win of the season defeating the Broncos back in Las Vegas in week four.

But in order for the Raiders to replicate the same success they had earlier in the season, they will have to overcome some new potential defensive matchups.

Maintain Pressure on the QB

While Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looked pretty comfortable in the pocket in the first meeting, the Raiders still managed to generate a total of three sacks and forced the offense to go 3-of-11 on third down.

Maintaining the pressure all game long is going to be key if the Raiders want to take advantage of the struggling Broncos offense and leave the Mile High with a sweep.

Stopping Tight Ends

It is clear that the Raiders have struggled to cover the middle of the field, especially against tight ends.

Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich is back in the lineup after missing the first five games of the season.

He’s become a big, reliable target for Wilson over the last few weeks.

In four games he’s recorded 13 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown. Not covering for him can cause huge problems defensively.

The Raiders will take on the Broncos on Sunday, Nov.20 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium at 1PM PST and it will be aired on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.