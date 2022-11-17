Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their first injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday, following the conclusion of their initial practice session.

The Silver and Black are preparing to visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

From the initial report three Raiders were non-participants in practice.

Running back Ameer Abdullah was out with an illness, while running back Brandon Bolden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin missed practice due to personal reasons.

The Raiders also had five players limited during practice; wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and cornerback Sam Webb (knee).

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was on the injury report once again with a back injury, but was a full participant.

Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (elbow) was also a full participant.

As for the Broncos, they listed a total of 15 players on their first injury report of the week.

Five Broncos missed practice on Wednesday; fullback Andrew Beck, Eyioma Uwazurike (illness), cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle).

Hamler missed last week's game with his injury, while Jeudy suffered his ankle injury on the team's first offensive play in Week 10.

Safety Justin Simmons, who has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a knee injury, was limited in practice.

The Raiders will be looking to have most of their back for Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the player injuries until gametime.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.