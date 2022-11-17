Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) run game helped seal their first win of the season back in Week Four against the Denver Broncos (3-6).

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs began what would be the start of a career three game streak of rushing over 140 yards a game, including a career high the following week.

This Sunday, they would like to have the same success against the Broncos but I’m sure the Broncos will be ready for him.

So as they travel to the Mile High on Sunday, the Raiders will need to overcome other potential matchups.

Protecting the QB

The Raiders are struggling to keep quarterback Derek Carr clean in the pocket.

With the offensive line averaging two sacks a game, they are going to face a Broncos defense that has totaled 25 sacks, led by defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5.5).

The Broncos defense has held opponents to 290.4 yards a game, second best in the league and allowing just 16.6 points per game, lowest in the league.

If the Raiders plan on walking out with a win on Sunday, the offense needs to start clicking early and it starts with the offensive line.

Limit Penalties at the Line of Scrimmage

It is clear that the Raiders have struggled with penalties this season, especially at the line of scrimmage.

Last week, the Raiders picked up 10 penalties for 74 yards, with most penalties coming in after making big plays.

Penalties seem to be moving the offense backwards instead of forward.

Offensively, the Raiders need the offensive line to have a big game this weekend and allow the playmakers to do what they do best.

The Raiders will take on the Broncos on Sunday, Nov.20 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium at 1PM PST and it will be aired on FOX.

