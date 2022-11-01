Skip to main content

Week Nine: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to move forward against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are coming off their most embarrassing loss of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

They're staying in the South and preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) as part of their two-game road trip.

Both teams are coming off a loss in week eight and will look to break the losing-streak.

In order for the Raiders to sneak a win in Jacksonville, they will have to forget what happened last weekend and focus on some favorable matchups offensively.

Run the Ball:

Jacksonville is on a five-game losing streak, and the Raiders haven’t won on the road (0-4).

While they have played in loud and difficult atmospheres, the Raiders need to stick to hard nose football and run the ball if they want to get their first win on the road.

The Raiders were running the ball effectively with Josh Jacobs before hitting a wall against the Saints.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taking advantage of a Jaguars defense that has allowed two of the NFL's worst offenses (Colts and Broncos) to score points and leave with wins is something the Raiders need at this moment.

The Offensive Line needs to get in Sync:

The Raiders gave up four sacks last Sunday. Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr hadn’t gotten sacks more than three times in a single game since their week one loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In order for the Raiders to establish the run and get Carr back on track, the O-line needs to get in sync and communicate better.

The Silver and Black are favored by (-1) over Jacksonville and Sunday’s game against the Jaguars kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
