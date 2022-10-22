Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report for week seven against the Houston Texans was released on Friday and it shows the offense will be short on weapons.

Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, who went down in week five against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, missed his third consecutive practice this week and has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was upgraded to limited participant and is now questionable for Sunday’s game.

After a long week on limited roles, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), and wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) are also questionable against the Texans.

The Raiders are on track of getting back tight end Foster Moreau, who was sidelined for a few weeks with a knee injury.

The Silver and Black did add three players to Friday's report: Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (elbow) was a full participant, while Chandler Jones (NIR-rest), and Dylan Parham (illness) were non-participants.

All three players do not have a game designation and should be available this Sunday.

As for the Texans, all but one of the players listed on the injury report were full participants on Friday.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (hip), tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and offensive lineman Austin Deculus (ankle) are the only three questionable for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (calf) was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday and has been officially ruled out.

Both teams will be looking to overcome some of the injuries and try to pick their second win of the season this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.