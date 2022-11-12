Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

After sending three players to injured/reserve this week and losing one to early retirement, the Las Vegas Raiders were left with four players in the final injury report for week ten.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) continued as a limited participant on Friday, and is the only player questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

While linebacker Darien Butler (hip) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday’s practice, he does not have a game designation for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole (knee) fully practiced with starting quarterback Derek Carr (back) for the second day in a row.

"It's part of the game. I think those guys know it. The energy we've had at practice this week has been special. And I think that's a tribute to the guys. Like I said, we know where we're at. We know what the situation is. We didn't want to be in this situation, but it is what it is. We're the ones that put us here. And so, we're the ones that are going to dig us out too, and so I think not focusing on just the results that we've seen, or the things that are going on around us,” said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, they have added another player to the final injury report, bringing their total to 15 players.

Defensive End Kwity Paye was added to the report Friday with an ankle injury and is questionable to play.

Also questionable for Sunday’s matchup is tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle).

While linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), running back Deon Jackson (knee), and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) are not suiting up for Sunday's game.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) finished the week as a full participant, and it looks to return to the field on Sunday.

Quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder) fully practiced and will serve as Sam Ehlinger's backup, according to Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday.

The Silver and Black hope Perryman will be on the field Sunday and allow some of the newly signed players to get up to par with the defensive system.

The Raiders will kickoff Sunday's game at 1:05 p.m. against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

