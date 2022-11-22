The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) will be looking to extend their winning streak on the road this Sunday as they face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle.

After picking up their first road win of the season this past Sunday over the Denver Broncos (3-7), the Raiders will be turning their attention to the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week.

Before the Raiders travel to the 12th Man, we will address a few potential match-ups the team will need to overcome if they plan to return home with a win.

Run Jacobs, Run!

One of the weakest points in Seattle’s defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt hybrid 3-4 defense has been stopping the run.

The Seahawks have given up 1,409 rushing yards (25th-worst in the NFL), an average of 4.6 yards per carry (26th in the league) and have given up the eighth-most rushing touchdowns this season (8).

The interior defensive line was supposed to be one of team’s greatest strengths defensively, however, the unit has been marred by inconsistency defending the run.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had another strong performance on the ground, rushing for 109 yards on 24 carries against the Broncos.

Going against the Seahawks inconsistent run defense, Jacobs could be on his way to recording his fifth game of the season rushing for more than 100 yards.

Ball Hawking Seahawks

The Raiders will be facing a young, aggressive secondary that isn’t afraid to take risks.

Fifth-round draft pick, cornerback Tariq Woolen, leads Seattle’s cornerbacks with five interceptions, tying a rookie franchise record, including a pick-six against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. He's also recovered a pair of fumbles and blocked a field goal attempt.

The Seahawks have a total of seven interceptions, compared to the Raiders' three.

Continuing to play smart will be key for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who hasn't thrown an interception since Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

