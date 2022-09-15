Las Vegas Raiders Facing Injury Concerns Ahead of Week 2

Week two of the 2022 NFL season is near and the Las Vegas Raiders are already dealing with a set of injuries that could set their season back in week two.

As the Raiders prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, the team has released its first injury report of the week.

Five members of the Silver and Black were listed in the report.

The most concerning of them all is center Andre James, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While he has been back with the team after being taken to a local hospital in Los Angeles , he did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

As noted by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, James and Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa seem to collide during the Raiders last play from scrimmage.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was strip-sacked by edge rusher Khalil Mack and both James and Bosa dive to the ground trying to recover the loose ball.

The collision appears to leave James shaken up as the offense came off the field with the turnover on downs.

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi did not have any updates on James injury status following Wednesday’s practice.

Running back Brandon Bolden, safety Tre'von Moehrig and linebacker Denzel Perryman did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Bolden has been listed with a hamstring injury, Moehrig, who left the game on Sunday, has been listed with a hip injury and Perryman was listed with an ankle injury.

Lastly, cornerback Nate Hobbs was listed with a back injury, but was a full participant during practice.

"Hopeful that we'll get a few of those guys, if not most of them, back here soon," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said ahead of practice Wednesday. "They've all been getting treatment here now for 48 hours. Like I said, we'll see how today goes and then try to evaluate it from there."

The Raiders will be expecting these players to fully recover ahead of their home opener against the Cardinals on Sept. 18 at 1:25 PDT.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they’ll be without cornerback Anthony Averett, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Monday after suffering a broken thumb.

The Raiders seem to be just fine after seeing the Cardinals injury report, which listed ten players, including J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz and former Raider, Trayvon Mullen.

