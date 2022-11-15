Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Matchup

Much has changed since the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos last met.

Since the divisional opponents faced off at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4, each team has gone 1-4, placing them both in the bottom half of the AFC West.

Fortunately for each fan base, this historic rivalry can be seen at a decent price when you purchase seats for this Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High from SI Tickets.

Here's where ticket prices stand as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 15:

Upper End Zone

SI Tickets has prices for this area ranging from $103 to $260, with an outlier of two tickets being sold at $9,796.

Upper Sideline

The lowest ticket price for this level is starting at $128, with the highest being at $652.

Upper Corner

Seating for this level is ranging from $138 to $430.

Plaza End Zone

Prices for Plaza End Zone are as low as $161 and as high as $341.

Middle End Zone

SI Tickets has prices ranging from $161 to $545.

Field End Zone

Prices are as low as $189 and as high as $917.

Field Corner

$192 to $1,249

Club

$192 to $2,792

Field Sideline

$207 to $4,358

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.