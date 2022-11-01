Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Matchup

With a 2-5 start from the Las Vegas Raiders and a 2-6 start from the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as low as they are.

Jacksonville has gone 0-5 since a 2-1 start, while Vegas comes off a very poor Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Here are where ticket prices stand as of early Tuesday morning (EDT), Nov. 1:

East Upper Deck

SI Tickets has prices for this level starting as low as $34 and as high as $221.

West Upper Deck

Prices for this level are ranging from $38 to $243.

Lower End Zone

Lower End Zone tickets are starting at $49 with a ceiling of $1,067.

Lower Corner

SI Tickets has prices for the lower corner ranging from $63 to $432.

Lower sideline

Lower sideline ticket prices are starting as low as $78, with the most expensive being $411.

US Assure Club East and West

Tickets for this level are ranging from $217 to $1,022.

Terrace Suites

The Terrace Suits are ranging from $612 to $1,271.

