Raiders Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards Showed His Value

Despite the 41 to 14 loss on Monday, wide receiver Bryan Edwards showed his value to the offense.

While the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a rough 41-14 loss on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, it wasn’t all bad.

One positive was Bryan Edwards's performance on Monday. Even then, Edwards wasn’t satisfied with the work he showed this week on the field.

"I just feel like we didn't execute the way we wanted to," Edwards said. "We've got to go back to practice and work out the kinks."

"I feel like it was just a matter of execution," added Edwards. "We just were shooting ourselves in the foot all game, whether it was pre-snap penalties or not doing the right thing assignment-wise, just execution."

With that said, Edwards had an alright day on his hands. He caught three receptions for 88 yards including one touchdown. His longest was a 37-yard reception.

It’s important when the Silver and Black receiving unit is going through some adjustments at the moment.

Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia also noted the performance of the wide receiver on Monday.

"I think they've been playing well. Certainly, Hunter's been playing well," Bisaccia said. "I think because of some of the things that we did with Zay [Jones] today and got Waller bracketed a little bit, that it opened Bryan up a little bit to have some explosive plays.”

“He did a good job of hanging on to the ball and scoring a touchdown there for us. I guess you could say that but Hunter's had a really prominent role as we've been playing all year and then I think, again, some things opened up – some of the runs that we had on the outside – for Bryan to get open inside a little bit today."

The tools and the connections are there. Now it’s all about executing consistently.

