Davante Adams Responds to Derek Carr’s Recruitment Calls

It only took Derek Carr's former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams a couple of days to respond to Carr's recruitment call to come to the Raiders in 2022.

It only took a couple of days for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devante Adams to respond to Derek Carr’s call for Adams to join him in 2022.

A couple of days ago, Carr sent out a message to Adams for him to join Carr in Las Vegas after his contract expires with the Packers this season.

Adams responded to Carr saying, for now, he’s focused on this season with Green Bay.

“I mean I can’t have too many thoughts on it right now, but I’ll just continue to be me and let this thing kind of work itself out and see what happens,” Adams said via ABC30’s Bri Mellon.

“Obviously, I love Derek to death, we have had a great friendship and still communicate really really consistently.”

“He’s one of my best friends so obviously it would be a dream to be able to play with but I’m a Packer now until the point where we make that decision, we’ll see what happens.”

With that said, Adams reminisced about his experience with Carr at Fresno State. Adams specially mentioned his redshirt year where Carr was already throwing Adams balls in practice knowing he was going to be a big wide receiver for Fresno State.

“On the field, he brought out the best in me,” Adams said.

“First year in college, he’s the one who started the whole Tae thing. People didn’t call me Tae until I got to Fresno State so he got that going and I think as soon as I got there, we kind of hit it off and even though I redshirted, he was throwing me balls and telling other people to back up and you know, I’m not even playing the whole year and he’s trying to get some reps in knowing what could potentially be coming you know in the future for us.”

Carr saw the future at Fresno State with Adams. Perhaps he’s seeing it again, this time in the NFL.

We still have a ways to go to find out if Adams comes to Las Vegas in 2022.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin