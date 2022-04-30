Davante Adams Trade Invaluable to Las Vegas Raiders

As the 2022 NFL Draft starts to play itself out, it’s starting to become clear that the Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers is one that is invaluable for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trading the Silver and Black’s first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for Adams, the Packers took a defensive approach in the first round before trading up in the second round to snag North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

As for the Raiders, general manager Dave Ziegler is already loving what he’s seeing from Adams on a daily basis.

“Davante is a worker, and he comes in with a purpose every day to get better,” Ziegler said. “And so, he's just a dialed-in person. For him, this is something that he loves to do, but this is a business for him and it's a job that he takes very seriously.”

“He comes in with that approach,” Ziegler said. “I mean this guy comes in with an approach to win the day and to get better individually. And it's an approach that I think is really good for our young players to see.”

Ziegler also said not only is this a good addition to the Raiders as an organization but for the younger guys on the team. Adams is someone a lot of people can look up to in the locker room.

“This guy is highly accomplished,” Ziegler said. “He's been very productive in his career. There's a reason for all those things and you kind of see that in his approach day to day.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin