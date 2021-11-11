WR DeSean Jackson Hoping to Be a Big Asset for Raiders

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will make his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson was signed by the team earlier this week after he cleared waivers.

"First, he was available," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said. "And that he can still really run. ... He was with the Rams so he's been a part of our offense to some degree.

“The verbiage, some of the terminology, some of the concepts – so we thought he'd be well versed with a little bit. And we had a really good Zoom call with him.”

It wasn’t just Bisaccia who had a good feeling about Jackson. It was the entire offensive staff.

"Our offensive staff and myself had a great Zoom call with him on Saturday and felt that he was sincerely looking for an opportunity to keep playing, and was excited about being able to do it with us and to play with Derek Carr,” Bisaccia said.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also noted that Jackson will be a great addition to the offense.

"He's very fast. He can still run and that definitely showed up today," Carr said. "What he was able to do today was impressive, I'll just say it that way. From a chemistry standpoint, you got to get reps. ... Hopefully it doesn't take too long, we don't have too long. We're almost to the halfway point. ... But you look at it and say with a guy like that, with his understanding of coverage, you don't have to go out there and teach him anything. He knows what I'm thinking.

"He's played with so many great quarterbacks. He's one of, if not the best deep threat that's ever played. He knows where to be."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin