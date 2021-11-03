Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Faces Two Felony Charges

Henry Ruggs III faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash left a woman dead while Ruggs and his female passenger were injured.

Ruggs, 22, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries which were non-life-threatening police said. Ruggs Chevrolet Corvette slammed at a high speed into a Toyota RAV4 around 3:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Police say Ruggs, “Showed signs of impairment”.

According to court records, Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

Since probation is not available for a DUI causing death in Nevada, Ruggs faces two to 20 years in state prison. He also faces a reckless driving charge with a sentence between one to six years in state prison. Probation is available for the reckless driving charge.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said they, “Ask everyone to reserve judgment until all facts are gathered.” They are investigating the crash on behalf of Ruggs.

The Raiders also released a statement.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team said. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL also released a statement via their spokesperson, Brian McCarthy.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy,” McCarthy said. “We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

