Raiders Hunter Renfrow Gives First Impression on McDaniels

The Silver and Black wide receiver Hunter Renfrow gave his first impression on new head coach Josh McDaniels

One of the top wide receivers in the NFL has given his first impression on new head coach Josh McDaniels.

With tied-eighth in the league with 103 receptions on the season and receiving yards just over 1,000 yards, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has given his first impression on McDaniels

"He's an unbelievable coach. I'm excited to work with him,” Renfrow said. “I talked to him, he called me after he got the job and just said how excited he was and I feel the same way.”

“What he's been able to do with slot receivers – and receivers in general – hopefully we can just build and take off where we were last year."

The Silver and Black have dealt with temporary leadership since former head coach Jon Gruden’s resignation.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who also was in contention for the permanent position, brought the Silver and Black to the Super Wildcard round.

With a new permanent head coach, hopefully, Renfrow and the Raiders can continue the success they found this season.

