Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Respected by AFC West Rival

The NFL preseason sometimes keeps the major players of a team all under wraps.

One of them, who has stayed out of the spotlight is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow is coming off his best season yet in the NFL with over 1,000 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns with over 80 percent catching percentage. He is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

It’s another thing when current Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James and former NFL player Ryan Clark praise him on ‘The Pivot Podcast’.

The pair agreed that Renfrow is one of the most underrated receivers currently in the NFL, which is true.

In his career, Renfrow has booked four touchdowns against the Chargers.

James went as far as comparing Renfrow to former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.

Talk about respecting an opponent, let alone a division rival.

Renfrow is joined by a good handful of wide receivers including Davante Adams and Keelan Cole alongside Mack Hollins and others.

It’s only a couple of week’s time until Raider Nation sees the Silver and Black receiver corps in full action.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1