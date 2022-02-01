Raiders Hunter Renfrow Selected to 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl hosted in Las Vegas.

A fourth Las Vegas Raider has been selected to participate in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been selected to join the AFC roster. He will be replacing Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who will not be playing due to injury.

The last time the Silver and Black had a wideout in the Pro Bowl dates to 2016 when wide receiver Amari Cooper participated in the Pro Bowl. He was one of seven selections from the Silver and Black that season.

Renfrow had a career-high season with top 10 rankings in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine).

Renfrow had 1,038 receiving yards on the season.

Renfrow joins teammates AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman as the other Pro Bowlers from the Raiders.

