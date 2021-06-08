Raiders Hunter Renfrow Excited About Willie Snead, John Brown

Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is excited about Willie Snead, and John Brown on the team.

This offseason saw plenty of personnel moves in and out of Las Vegas.

One big loss for the Raiders is the departure of wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The Silver and Black quickly had a large hole in their wide receiver core to fill.

In comes the signings of free agents Willie Snead IV and John Brown.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is excited about the new additions.

"We're excited to have both of them. Willie and John are two great guys,” Renfrow said via Raiders.com.

“I've been lucky since I've been here, for the most part, to have a really good receiver room."

“But Willie and John have been two veteran guys with the departure of Nelly [Nelson Agholor]. Obviously, they've brought in some veteran presence; they've been on successful teams; they've been really good players for a long time."

Brown is coming off a season where he played in nine games including eight starts for the Buffalo Bills. He missed five games due to injury. Brown booked 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, Brown is entering his eighth season in the NFL, appearing in 96 contests and making 64 starts for a total of 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Brown also has postseason experience, booking 27 receptions for 289 yards during his career.

Meanwhile, Snead appeared in 13 games last season for the Baltimore Ravens including eight starts. He brought in 33 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, he has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts. He’s booked 275 receptions for 3,393 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception and 16 touchdowns.

Snead also has postseason experience, appearing in six games during his time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. In those games, he made three starts, booking 19 receptions for 165 yards.

Both Brown and Snead are big additions to the Raider receiving core. Like Renfrow, Raider Nation should be excited about the newcomers this season.

