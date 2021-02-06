Wide Receiver Marcell Ateman Signs Reserve/Future Contract

The former 2018 seventh-round pick will get another chance to make the Raiders 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman will get another shot with the Raiders.

The former seventh-round pick of the 2018 draft for the Silver and Black, he has struggled to make an impression in the NFL.

As a rookie, he caught 15 catches. He followed that up with a mere five catches the following season.

Last year, he saw no playing time and spent most of his time on the practice squad. He also was injured for part of the season.

In 18 games played in his career thus far, he is far from the red zone threat they hope to develop Ateman into.

While Ateman found his way to a reserve/future contract, which means he will partake in the offseason program and training camp, his focus now is to find a spot on the 53-man roster.

While no one quite knows whether pre-season games will return next year, right now, Ateman needs to make a lasting impression within the Raiders coaching staff.

It’s even harder with the Raiders now as they are hoping to make the playoffs next season. That means, Ateman, even as the last string wide receiver, will need to be prepared to stand up in meaningful situations.

All this of course is hypothetical assuming Ateman makes the 53-man roster.

