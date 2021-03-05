GM Mike Mayock: “We’d Love to Have Nelly Back”

General manager Mike Mayock has shown his desire to resign wide receiver Nelson Agholor during his free agency.

General manager Mike Mayock has let his desire known that he’d like wide receiver Nelson Agholor back for another year.

Agholor signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last season for a little over $1 million with a $137,500 signing bonus.

In return, he’s had his best season yet in the NFL.

Last season, Agholor caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards. He had eight touchdowns on the season. He averaged 18.7 yards per reception with the Raiders last season compared to 11.2 yards per receptions during his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Nelly’s one of my favorite people in the whole world,” Mayock said in his press conference. “What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, a toughness, he brought the young guys along with him, and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback.”

Mayock also told his desire to bring back Agholor to the Raiders.

“We’d love to have Nelly back,” Agholor said. “That’s a guy that I can’t tell you how much appreciation I have for.”

Agholor was effective on the field last season, helping fill the hole rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III left as he had a struggling start to his career.

Agholor alongside tight end Darren Waller were the two effective targets for the Raiders last season.

The Raiders should resign Agholor.

