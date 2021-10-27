    • October 27, 2021
    Raiders Release Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

    Per his request, Las Vegas Raiders release wide receiver Willie Snead IV.
    Author:

    Wide receiver Willie Snead IV’s tenure in the Silver and Black with a close.

    Entering the Bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders released the veteran wide receiver.

    According to Adam Schefter, Snead requested his release via his agent due to a lack of playing time.

    During the first seven games of the season, Snead caught just three passes for 32 yards. Snead played in 38 snaps on offense.

    Snead was deep in the depth chart.

    Read More

    He was originally playing on a one-year contract with Las Vegas. He signed with $987,500 guaranteed with a $137,500 signing bonus.

    Prior to his arrival in Las Vegas, Snead played his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

    Snead will not be subject to waivers due to his veteran status. He will be able to sign with another team immediately and join another team if an offer comes his way.

    As for the Raiders, the release of Snead opens another spot on their roster.

