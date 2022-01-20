Raiders Sign Two More Assets to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Raiders announced the signings of tackle William Sweet and wide receiver Javon Wims on to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday.

Sweet, who has one year of NFL experience since playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, has yet to join an active roster while in the NFL.

The tackle was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before having stints with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys later that season, and the Atlanta Falcons this season.

Sweet played three seasons at North Carolina, where he appeared in 26 games for the Tar Heels.

He was cut by the Falcons back in August.

Wims, a four-year professional, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Georgia Bulldog played three seasons in Chicago, appearing in 33 games, including seven starts. He totaled 266 yards on 28 receptions in those three seasons before he was waived by the club back in August.

Wims was signed by the Raiders to the practice squad back in September and was released as recently as last week.

He played two seasons for Georgia after playing at the junior college level out of high school. In his senior season with the Bulldogs, Wims made 14 starts and was the team's best receiver, having recorded 720 yards on 45 receptions, including seven touchdowns.

Both Sweet and Wims will be looking to make their impact this offseason, as they each have more to prove in their NFL journeys.

